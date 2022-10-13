A Synthesis, Part 2:

In my earlier post, I told you that I took some things I learned in various workshops and used them in a project. Now I’ll give you more information.

Here are the papers I had on hand:

I used the zine technique I learned to turn them into tiny books.

Then, they sat on my table for quite some time. What to fill them with? What did they want to say?

I put a combination of words and pictures in each one. Then I had to give each one a name, or at least something that would give the reader a clue as to where to start.

I decided that these zines were just more chapters in the tiny book series I started in the workshop. You might remember this book from the workshop post. It’s Chapter 1, though it didn’t know it at the time.

It’s not that these booklets are meant to be read as a narrative, just that they are chapters in the ongoing zine-making impulse. Each one stands alone, but it’s part of a group, too – all of these books share characteristics and inspiration.

All right, enough build up.

I’ll show you all the books, a couple at a time. Here are Chapters 2 and 3. Each book has a front cover and three interior page spreads.

Chapter 2

Chapter 3