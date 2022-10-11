A Synthesis

Over the past several months I have learned or revisited several art techniques in various online workshops or classes. I’ve chosen my classes based solely on the idea that I was curious and I thought I’d enjoy learning about the subject. I love doing this, even when I don’t want to keep on with what I learned. I just like trying out new things.

As time has gone on, I’ve accumulated some materials and gotten some ideas. I’ve combined a couple of them to make a finished project, which I will show you in a series of posts.

*****

First of all, I learned to make paste papers from Lorrie Grainger Abdo at the Kalamazoo Books Arts Center.

(Here is the post I wrote on this workshop, with a thorough discussion of how to make paste papers).

I’ve got loads of papers I have made with technique and I love doing it, and the results are eye-popping, I think.

Secondly, I took a workshop on zine-making at the National Gallery of Art (here is the post) with artist Sarah Matthews, in which we made a tiny zine from one sheet of folded paper, incorporating handwriting.

Here, I am showing you a selection of painted paste papers with asemic handwriting in India ink superimposed over the colors. They are all about 9″ x 12″ or so.

What did I do with these papers? Well, for one thing, I used the scan of one of them as part of the cover design for my latest poetry book:

But I did use the actual papers in a project. More later…