Punch Needle Name Rug

I made this little punch needle rug in August, 2022. It’s maybe 8″ x 8″. It belongs to my granddaughter; it has her name on it, Leona.
I like how it can be oriented in any way, and it still says: Leona.
This is absolutely fabulous! I love the way you abstracted Leona’s name to form the pattern.
Thank you. I plan to make more of these. I love the alphabet for its association with words and reading, and I love the shapes of letters, and I think a person’s name is a very important word. And, it is so fun to devise a pattern using letter elements.