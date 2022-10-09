Punch Needle Name Rug

I made this little punch needle rug in August, 2022. It’s maybe 8″ x 8″. It belongs to my granddaughter; it has her name on it, Leona.

I like how it can be oriented in any way, and it still says: Leona.

      Thank you. I plan to make more of these. I love the alphabet for its association with words and reading, and I love the shapes of letters, and I think a person’s name is a very important word. And, it is so fun to devise a pattern using letter elements.

