Tiny Houses. Tiny Furniture. Now…Tiny People.

I made these figures by creating a framework of crushed paper, rolled papers, and tape. Then I did papier mache over them, and painted them with acrylics. I left their arms, legs, and heads mostly unpainted. The heads in particular are made from grocery bag paper.

They are of varying sizes, since I made up things as I went along. They can certainly live in a Tiny House and use Tiny Furniture, though. Because as you know, in the small world, everything fits and we don’t worry about perfection.

Here is the group so far. You may say, why are they all women? And I will say, Because.

I decided to give them all a favorite outfit of mine, the dress/tunic over leggings. Comfortable in all situations.

I especially like the lime green/pink combo. It was inspired by the Lilly Pulitzer look I first saw in my college days, worn by residents of the Philadelphia Main Line town where my college was located, and I loved it the minute I saw it.

Here is a closeup of one of the figures:

This group also includes a cat:

Here is the whole group and the furniture I mentioned in previous posts.