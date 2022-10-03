More Tiny Furniture

You may remember my Tiny Houses. And then there was Tiny Furniture.

Now I have made some more Tiny Furniture.

I’m not going to go into the processes I used in making these pieces – if you want to know the details here they are in my earlier Furniture post – but instead I will get right to showing them to you.

Let me say up front, I don’t adhere to any scale or try to make them realistic in proportions; I just work with the materials and see what comes about.

OK, let’s get started.

Here is a refrigerator. I used a box as the basis for the piece and added shelves and a freezer and crisper drawer. I also made that little slice of cake.

Next, some chairs and a table.

Now, how about a sofa? I used another small box for the base and then I padded the seat and arms with some material from shipping envelopes – the paper kind that have a little filler, not the plastic bubble wrap kind.

And here are all the pieces together in a group.

6 thoughts on “More Tiny Furniture

    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      I realized after I had made it that it looks like the first sofa I ever bought 40 years ago. I guess that sofa is a strong memory all right. I enjoyed making this little guy. I certainly plan to make others. I have many many furniture ideas! All the things I might like in real life but I’d have to buy a castle to fit them in, now, I just need a Tiny House.

      Reply

