You may remember my Tiny Houses. And then there was Tiny Furniture.
Now I have made some more Tiny Furniture.
I’m not going to go into the processes I used in making these pieces – if you want to know the details here they are in my earlier Furniture post – but instead I will get right to showing them to you.
Let me say up front, I don’t adhere to any scale or try to make them realistic in proportions; I just work with the materials and see what comes about.
OK, let’s get started.
Here is a refrigerator. I used a box as the basis for the piece and added shelves and a freezer and crisper drawer. I also made that little slice of cake.
Next, some chairs and a table.
Now, how about a sofa? I used another small box for the base and then I padded the seat and arms with some material from shipping envelopes – the paper kind that have a little filler, not the plastic bubble wrap kind.
And here are all the pieces together in a group.
These are all great but that fridge is completely amazing. I love it!
Thank you. I find myself wanting to go into detail with these little objects, and my crazy inexact style seems to work with them rather than detract.
I want that couch! (K)
I realized after I had made it that it looks like the first sofa I ever bought 40 years ago. I guess that sofa is a strong memory all right. I enjoyed making this little guy. I certainly plan to make others. I have many many furniture ideas! All the things I might like in real life but I’d have to buy a castle to fit them in, now, I just need a Tiny House.
Oh Claudia these are exquisite – I love the refrigerator 🙂
Thank you. I’m really enjoying making these. I especially got into doing the fridge. It has so many parts.