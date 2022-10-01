Here’s a project I did in 2001-2002 that I had forgotten about. Now, here in 2022-2023, I will take a trip down memory lane and show it to you, once each month. Why this schedule? Because it is a calendar. For 2003. I made three of these – one for my son, one for my parents, and one for my husband. It’s the last one that I am showing to you. They were all alike except for the covers. I hoped this calendar could be a small record of a certain time in our family. I do not know if my son still has his version, and my parents now are dead and their things scattered and gone, but here is the one we still have at our house, a voice speaking up again from the past. If you want to know more about this calendar, look here.

I can’t find the collage image I used for this month in my archives. I see from the calendar it’s called “October Afternoon” and I think it was 11″ x 14″. I do remember the scene very well. It was the parking lot back side view of some buildings in Jenkintown, PA, near my house. Not long after this picture was made the block was taken down and the area rebuilt with a more modern array of stores plus a small park.

So, no picture this month. Just the calendar!

Happy October!

As to the notes, they are all pretty self-explanatory, except for #4. At the time, I did a lot of knitting and I made all my own sweaters plus plenty of items for family and friends. And maybe #7 needs a note. At this time part of our yard was seeded with wildflowers.

To compensate for the missing October image, here is another one with an October theme. It’s called “October Scene”.