These postcards were originally part of the same picture, but I didn’t like it, so I cut it up and made two separate postcards. Somehow I feel better about things, having these two people in their own spaces.
I had the same issue when I wanted to create a work about the binary perspective. Originally I wanted to put everything in one frame and ended up to make a two panel installation.