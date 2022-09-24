Postcard, 6/22. India ink and marker.
Ready to levitate. (K)
Funny you say that, I always think the fog it feels kind of like swimming or flying, because visually you sort of lose perspective on where the ground is, or other objects, and you sort of glide along above things, I have always felt.
You’ve definitely recreated that feeling here.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Δ
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Ready to levitate. (K)
Funny you say that, I always think the fog it feels kind of like swimming or flying, because visually you sort of lose perspective on where the ground is, or other objects, and you sort of glide along above things, I have always felt.
You’ve definitely recreated that feeling here.