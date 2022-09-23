Wordless Storybook Pages 17 and 18

In 2021 I completed a wordless artist book for my little granddaughter, who was about a year old at the time. I produced it by converting a discarded kid’s library book, using the same process I’ve used for similar books in the past.
Look here if you want to see more about how I make these books and to view one of my past books.
This particular volume does have a story, though. I had been working on it off and on for a long time and getting nowhere. Other projects kept coming along. One day I took it out to see about finishing it up and to consider what I might write to accompany the images. It struck me that it was fine just as it was, without words.
And I thought my granddaughter might like it when she is a little older, and she can make up stories to go with the pictures herself.
Like the content, the cover has no words. The book has no title. I guess it can be called whatever the reader wants.
I like the way this could either be one double spread depicting a group of 4 people or it could be an illustration of one person who then meets two others on the next page. I also like the “paper doll” look of the figures.
I made the figures in the traditional folded paper way, but they would not fit on one page, so one had to be separated. I had already put the blue lines on the background and when it all came together I liked the idea of linked/unlinked. I like your idea of the pages depicting a person’s progress from one page to the other. And I have always liked this form of paper doll cutting ever since I learned it very young, the idea of multiples who were attached and supportive. and similar and yet, there are always differences that enhance the whole.
Especially love these. (K)
Thank you. I have always loved these group paper dolls and I still remember how thrilled I was when my grandmother showed me how to cut them out.