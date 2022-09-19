These postcards were made in June, 2022.
❤
I love the use of purple in all three and all of the wonderful visual texture too.
Thank you. I don’t know why I focused on purple, but it seemed to be prevalent in my paper scraps and I guess that just got my mind going!
