Wordless Storybook Pages 13 and 14

In 2021 I completed a wordless artist book for my little granddaughter, who was about a year old at the time. I produced it by converting a discarded kid’s library book, using the same process I’ve used for similar books in the past.
Look here if you want to see more about how I make these books and to view one of my past books.
This particular volume does have a story, though. I had been working on it off and on for a long time and getting nowhere. Other projects kept coming along. One day I took it out to see about finishing it up and to consider what I might write to accompany the images. It struck me that it was fine just as it was, without words.
And I thought my granddaughter might like it when she is a little older, and she can make up stories to go with the pictures herself.
Like the content, the cover has no words. The book has no title. I guess it can be called whatever the reader wants.
I really like that the two pages are very different from each other, with distinct styles, but there is a dialogue between them because of that earthy yellow that would encourage a narrative connection when constructing a story.
Thank you. In all these page spreads I generally started out with a common background for both pages (I don’t usually do this). Then I remember this book sat idle for so long, then I started doing individual pages scattered through the book, which accounts for styles sometimes being different on facing pages. I do like the unifying concept for a page spread, it encourages the viewer each page turned to see the open pages as a whole, I think.
I couldn’t think of a story but I really like the pages!
Thank you.! Be ready – these pages may spring their story on you when you least expect it!