Wordless Storybook Pages 11 and 12

In 2021 I completed a wordless artist book for my little granddaughter, who was about a year old at the time. I produced it by converting a discarded kid’s library book, using the same process I’ve used for similar books in the past.
Look here if you want to see more about how I make these books and to view one of my past books.
This particular volume does have a story, though. I had been working on it off and on for a long time and getting nowhere. Other projects kept coming along. One day I took it out to see about finishing it up and to consider what I might write to accompany the images. It struck me that it was fine just as it was, without words.
And I thought my granddaughter might like it when she is a little older, and she can make up stories to go with the pictures herself.
Like the content, the cover has no words. The book has no title. I guess it can be called whatever the reader wants.
How would it be called when you want to publish it and it needs an isbn?
It’s a one time project, I don’t plan to publish it, only to make an art gift book for my granddaughter.
Excellent! I like that the critters are indistinct in their specifics so they are open to interpretation – though I think they are definitely mammals. I also really like the contrast of the cold and warm colours so that the story could depict either different landscapes and climates or the same landscape but at a different time of day or season.
I liked making these little animals and I think they are warm and furry little guys, a bit crabby but willing to make friends. I think this page spread is one of my favorites.