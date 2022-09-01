Here’s a project I did in 2001-2002 that I had forgotten about. Now, here in 2022-2023, I will take a trip down memory lane and show it to you, once each month. Why this schedule? Because it is a calendar. For 2003. I made three of these – one for my son, one for my parents, and one for my husband. It’s the last one that I am showing to you. They were all alike except for the covers. I hoped this calendar could be a small record of a certain time in our family. I do not know if my son still has his version, and my parents now are dead and their things scattered and gone, but here is the one we still have at our house, a voice speaking up again from the past. If you want to know more about this calendar, look here.

Here is the collage image I used for the month of September, 2003. It’s called “September Vegetables” and was 11″ x 14″. I did the picture from vegetables we had on hand; I posed them in our kitchen. I think, but am not sure, that we grew the tomatoes.

Here is the page in the calendar.

Happy September!

As to the notes, for #1 and #3, my son was still in school at the time, so school things were on my mind. For #4, the fall was my busiest season for art shows and we were usually participating in one every weekend through October. Weather was always a worry and it paid to have a lot of clothes to choose from if things changed during the day. For #5, buckeyes, also known as horse chestnuts, were a childhood tradition for me. They were considered good luck and my grandfather always collected some and gave them to me so I could carry it with me and rub it for luck if I needed it. For #7, I hate shopping and crowds so I always did my Christmas shopping very early. For #8, we grew this flower in our yard and at this time of year each blossom was covered with bees.