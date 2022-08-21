Sketch the World: 4

Back in the winter I participated in an online workshop with the Plastic Club of Philadelphia in which we visited a site called Window Swap and drew quick sketches from the scenes we chose to view.

(Look here for a full explanation of the site and the process.)

We drew pictures from everyday scenes from all over the world. It was so much fun that the club offered a series of sessions in May 2022 in which we did the same thing – we chose a window scene and drew for only ten minutes, producing several drawings in our individual styles over the course of an hour or so.

I will be showing you some of my results in a few posts.