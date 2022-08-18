Sketch the World: 3

Back in the winter I participated in an online workshop with the Plastic Club of Philadelphia in which we visited a site called Window Swap and drew quick sketches from the scenes we chose to view.
(Look here for a full explanation of the site and the process.)
We drew pictures from everyday scenes from all over the world. It was so much fun that the club offered a series of sessions in May 2022 in which we did the same thing – we chose a window scene and drew for only ten minutes, producing several drawings in our individual styles over the course of an hour or so.
I will be showing you some of my results in a few posts.
Here are some pictures from the third session. In order, they are scenes from an unknown city (I forgot to write it in the margin of the page); Belo Horizonte, Brazil, and Massachusetts, USA. The sketchbook I used was about 5″ x 8″
Keep them coming. I am inspired to stretch, to explore creativity within by letting it out …. Freely…. Thank you
These are lovely. If I ever decide to challenge myself to draw buildings or streets, I think I would start with this sort of approach.