Art to Poetry to Art

Not too long ago I attended an online workshop at the National Gallery of Art in which we did a guided writing/art composition prompted by one of the museum’s works of art.

For a full description of the process we followed, take a look here. I urge you to do so, if you have a minute, to read my post describing the evening, because I found the techniques we used really sparked creativity in both poetry writing and in art.

I thought you might be interested in seeing the art portion of the evening, as done by me! Here it is.

1 thought on “Art to Poetry to Art

  1. Laura (PA Pict)

    I really like that trailing, swirling, looping line of pink that is walking around the composition. This piece definitely makes me think it would work wonderfully as a textile print.

